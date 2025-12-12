Millions for Tucson Raffle raises over $1.8 million for Southern Arizona charities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds gathered for the annual Jim Click Millions for Tucson Raffle at the Reid Park Zoo, a community-driven fundraiser that supports nonprofits across Southern Arizona.

The raffle challenges local 501(c)(3) organizations to raise at least $1 million in ticket sales to support their work.

This year’s event saw Tucson-area nonprofits collectively raise more than $1.8 million.

Automotive dealer and community leader Jim Click, Jr. has sponsored the raffle for 16 years, donating all prizes and allowing participating charities to keep 100% of the funds they raise.

Since its inception, the raffle has generated nearly $19 million for local organizations. Over the past five years, it has averaged more than $1.7 million annually.

“This is one of the most generous communities in the country,” Click said during the drawing. “The community has been very generous to Jim Click, so I’m glad we can give back.”

This year’s prizes included:

First Prize: A 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid SX Prestige

Second Prize: Two round-trip, first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world

to anywhere in the world Third Prize: $5,000 in cash

After announcing the year’s fundraising total, Click drew the winning tickets and made personal calls to the recipients.

Winners announced Wednesday evening:

Third Prize ($5,000): Ana Gonzalez of Tucson — ticket sold by Our Lady of Fatima Youth Group

Second Prize (two first-class international tickets): Sharon Locey of Oro Valley — ticket sold by Fox Tucson Theatre

First Prize (2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid): Scott Heinrich of Escondido, California — ticket sold by Stand Up For Kids

Click said he and his family remain humbled by the dedication of Southern Arizona’s nonprofit community.

“In this season of both giving and gratitude, my family is grateful—and our fellow citizens right here in Tucson and Southern Arizona are grateful to these charities for the work they do every day,” he said.

For more details on the winners and the Millions for Tucson Raffle, visit the organization’s website .