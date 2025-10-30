Midtown Tucson park breaks ground on roughly $1.5 million improvement project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Midtown park is getting a major makeover after breaking ground on nearly $1.5 million worth of improvements on Wednesday morning.

Francisco Elias Esquer Park, located at 1415 N. 14th Avenue, will see significant upgrades over the next several months, including enhanced safety features and new recreational amenities for residents and their pets.

One of the additions will be the installation of lighting around the entire pathway.

"People want to feel safe, and part of feeling safe is creating community," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

Tony Salcido Jr., who lives nearby at Tucson House, is excited to take advantage of the new upgrades with his dog.

"This area right here is going to be beautiful," Salcido said. "I can't wait until it's done and then Chamaka gets to come and enjoy it."

Dogs will have two new dog parks to play in.

"It's going to be fenced in where nobody can come and really bring us any troubles, and the dogs get to have fun, and we get to meet all the neighbors – that's going to be so fun," Salcido said.

Other upgrades include a pedestrian bridge over the wash, a new walking path, enhanced landscaping, and green stormwater infrastructure.

According to city officials, funding for the project comes from multiple sources and totals nearly $1.5 million.



Prop 407 - $579,376.75

Community Development Block Grant - $656,931.06

City Framework - $250,000

"This slice of heaven has been waiting for a park improvement for quite some years now," said Mayor Romero.

Construction is expected to take approximately six months to complete. The south portion of the park will remain open to the public during the construction period.

