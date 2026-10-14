Meter (un)made: Broken parking meters frustrate Fourth Avenue businesses, shoppers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly half of the metered parking spaces along Tucson’s Fourth Avenue district were out of service, creating frustration for shoppers and business owners following a July rate increase, according to Park Tucson.

The city raised parking meter rates along the district from $1 to $1.50 per hour in July. But with meters malfunctioning and replacement batteries arriving in limited quantities, some visitors have been left uncertain about how to pay for parking.

“In the Fourth Avenue district we have about 185 broken meters,” said Brandon George, transportation administrator for Park Tucson.

That amounted to 185 out of 382 metered parking spots, or nearly 48% of the district’s meters, at the time of the report.

George said the department had recently received a shipment of replacement batteries, offering some relief for the affected parking spaces.

“We just received fifty batteries as of yesterday, and they have all been put into the meters as of this morning,” George said.

The batteries were installed Monday morning, according to Park Tucson, bringing another 50 meters back into operation.

But the improvements did not reach every visitor. On Tuesday afternoon, Fourth Avenue shopper Gina White encountered a meter with a screen she could barely read.

“Oh! You can’t even see the screen,” White said. “I think it’s broken — I’m not sure if I should put money in or walk away!”

Park Tucson representatives said drivers can use the Park Tucson app or text-to-pay service at meters that are not functioning on-site, provided those payment options are available and working.

However, a malfunctioning meter does not necessarily mean a driver will avoid a parking citation.

Park Tucson said enforcement may still apply when alternative payment methods are available. Other violations, such as expired vehicle registration, can also affect whether a citation is issued.

Maria Mazon, chef and owner of Boca, a popular restaurant on Fourth Avenue, said the parking problems could discourage people from visiting the district and spending money at local businesses.

“I think we’re like reprimanding our community for going out,” Mazon said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, you’re gonna go out, you’re spend money, you’re gonna support … but we’re gonna charge you.’”

George acknowledged businesses’ frustrations and said Park Tucson was working to restore service as quickly as possible. However, supply-chain problems have limited the department’s ability to repair the meters.

“For example, we ordered 500 batteries, we only received fifty of them,” George said. “So that gives you an example of how there is a supply chain issue.”

In written responses, Park Tucson said it could not provide a date for when all Fourth Avenue meters would be operational because the timeline depends on when the remaining batteries arrive. The department said it remains in contact with its vendor and will continue installing batteries as supplies become available.

The city also expects the July rate increase to generate additional revenue, although the amount will depend on how many meters are operational.

Park Tucson said the additional funds would be reinvested in parking operations, including updated meters and technology.

Mazon said the meter problems are adding to other concerns affecting the district, including extended parking hours, free bus fares and increased transient activity.

“Two dollars adds up,” Mazon said. “When the meters aren’t working, but the dines are? It kind of makes it so, ugh, I don’t want go down Fourth.”

For businesses that depend on people visiting the avenue to shop and dine, Mazon said, the combination of parking costs and unreliable meters can make a trip downtown less appealing.

The rate increase took effect July 1, 2026, following a May 5 City Council vote. City officials said the additional revenue is intended to help cover parking-system operating costs and fund improvements to parking facilities, maintenance and technology.

Drivers can use the city's GoTucson Parking app or pay by phone at 520-441-3752. The city's website lists a $42 fine for parking at an expired meter.