Memorial bench to honor U of A students killed by drunk driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Funds are being raised for a mosaic memorial bench at the Tucson Botanical Gardens honoring University of Arizona students Sophia Akimi Troetel, Josiah Patrick Santos and Katya Castillo Mendoza, who were killed by a drunk driver October 30th, confirms a spokesperson at Tucson Botanical Gardens.

All three were University of Arizona students in their senior year.

According to the crowd-funding page created by the family:

One of Sophia's favorite places in her beloved Tucson was the botanical garden. She found peace amongst the cacti, butterfly garden and the succulents. This campaign is to raise funds for a mosaic memorial bench at the Tucson Botanical Gardens where anyone can go and fondly remember these three beautiful souls taken too soon.