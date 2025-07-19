‘MegaMania’ brings cosplay, crafts and gaming to PCC Downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The annual free festival centered around cosplay, video games, and crafts was hosted by the Pima County Public Library today at Pima Community College’s Downtown campus.

Senior Librarian John Muonz describes ‘MegaMania’ as a small slice of Comic-Con.

It was started at library branches in 2011, and expanded to PCC Downtown a decade ago.

Munoz says planning began early this year for the event that draws about a thousand people every year.

He says the most popular attractions are the three escape rooms. The themes were Minecraft, Animal Crossing, and Pokémon.

Other attractions at the event included workshops, games, and lots of photo opportunities.

“Seeing all of the cosplay groups come together and then members of the community come to get pictures with their favorite superhero or their favorite pirate, or their favorite princess, or their favorite Ghostbuster – that’s awesome,” Munoz said. “I love seeing that. It’s a great photo-op for the little kids, for those little photos that are going to stick around forever.”