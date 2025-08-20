McCormick Park closed off by Tucson Police Department and Parks and Rec

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local park has been closed off to the public over safety concerns.

The Tucson Police Department visited McCormick Park today with police tape in hand to close off sections of the park that were deemed unsafe.

Concerns from local community members about trash, bio-hazards, and open drug use were all factors in this decision.

The closure is a joint effort between TPD and Tucson Parks & Recreation.

“We've had a lot of complaints from the neighbors about some unhoused population who have been taking over areas, and the neighbors are not able to utilize the park as they would like to,” said Tucson Police Department Lieutenant Lisa Rizzi.

Concerns about those experiencing homelessness encamping at the park arose.

“The unhoused population, it's something that the entire city is dealing with, and it's something that we all have to come together and work with,” Rizzi said. “We also want to help get these individuals resources and hooked into services as they need to get them off the streets and to get them in a better place.”

Community members around McCormick gave varying thoughts about the enclosure.

“I am here three times a week with my Tai Chi group in classes, and it hasn't been a problem for us,” Tucson resident Jerome Rago said. “But I understand that some people have complained about the homeless people using the bathrooms and storing things there.”

Sections of the park will be closed from Wednesday, August 20th, until August 23rd at 6 A.M.