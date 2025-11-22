Market on the Move bounces back from fire with mobile food bank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pam Boyer's Food Bank, Market on the Move, burned down in early October, destroying over 400 thousand dollars in food and supplies and leaving the community in limbo about how they're going to get support.

However, Boyer says she’s not going to give up hope, and with this mobile food pantry, she is going to move forward.

Market on the Move Executive Director Pam Boyer is a woman who doesn’t know the meaning of the phrase “give up.”

It was a little over a month ago when KGUN 9 sat down with Pam as she watched firefighters put out the flames at her food bank.

"The last time you had me was that day, and I was in shock," Boyer said. It was just hard, losing the building and my cats."

The building is nearly a total loss, and with over 3 thousand people relying on Market on the Move to support themselves and their families every week, Pam says she felt knocked down.

"There was about $470,000 worth of resources for Tucson and southern Arizona that were destroyed," Boyer said. "It’s been, it’s been tough, but you know what? We’ve got to go forward."

So Boyer picked herself up, dusted herself off, gathered what she could salvage, and with community support continued Market on the Move's mission of feeding the community by moving the food bank right outside of her building.

Market on the Move is feeding lines of cars filled with families who are grateful for their support during these times.

Pearl Kloac is one person who relies on Market on the Move to feed her friends and family. She says she couldn't be more grateful for Boyer's support.

"It is a great asset for the community, with all the problems we've gone through with the government shutdown and people having difficulty getting food," Kloac said. "This was very helpful. Pam does a wonderful job. She is a great person and has helped the community quite a bit."

However, Boyer says she can't keep all of this going alone. Her volunteers have rallied to her side, helping her keep Tucson fed.

"Everyone needs to have access to good food, and Pam has that access," volunteer Mary Alexander stated. "She just doesn’t have the place to keep it, so I’m going to keep coming out here and helping make sure it happens."

Market on the Move is open every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

They have locations in Tucson, Sierra Vista, Benson, and Vail.

Boyer hopes to have the building back up by next summer with the help of community support.

Market on the Move is currently operating out of trailers given to the nonprofit, and it still needs stable electricity, along with more food and supplies

For more information on how to donate or to find additional locations, please visit Market on the Move's website.

"I can’t do it without these volunteers, without my staff, and without Tucson," Boyer said." We move forward. We’re not going to let anybody take us down."