March Madness brings big business boost to Tucson restaurants, sports bars

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson restaurants and sports bars are preparing for bigger crowds as the University of Arizona men's basketball team enters the NCAA Tournament, with some places opening early and adding new features to handle the rush.

As March Madness tips off, business owners say Wildcat fans show up in full force when Arizona plays—and this year, expectations are especially high.

"It's a huge part of our business, and it's really exciting. It's a great time of year. There's lots of energy, and I think there's even more hype and energy this year. There's high expectations," said Richard Pfeiffer, owner of Gentle Ben's.

Kevin Rountree, general manager of Corbett's, said the energy surrounding U of A games is part of what drew him to the job.

"The crowd and the energy was [is] so awesome," said Rountree.

To prepare for the tournament crowds, businesses are bringing in extra staff, stocking up supplies and adjusting their hours. Corbett's plans to open early ahead of games.

Rountree said the bar will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Gentle Ben's is also investing in a major new viewing upgrade for fans.

"We've also added a new feature you can see behind us. It's gonna be a 32-foot LED screen that will have four or five, eight-foot TV screens on it basically," Pfeiffer said.

Beyond the viewing experience, businesses are offering fans additional ways to engage with the tournament. Corbett's is running food specials and a free bracket challenge.

"Anyone can join. We're doing merchandise, and we're doing gift cards. There's a chance to win. You can sign up on our Instagram. There's a link to our bracket challenge," Rountree said.

Both Rountree and Pfeiffer say the economic boost will last as long as the Wildcats remain in the tournament—giving Tucson plenty of reason to root for a deep run.

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