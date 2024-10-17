Local dog advocacy group hosts low-cost, pop-up spay and neuter clinic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson’s animal shelters remain at critical capacity. One local dog advocacy group, Tucson Action Team to Advocate for Dogs, is combating the overpopulation of stray dogs through education and intervention with a low-cost, spay and neuter clinic.

This is the first pop-up spay and neuter clinic the Tucson Action Team has hosted. Neutering your pet can cost upwards of $150, but families paid about $50 at the clinic.

37 families and their pets showed up at the pop-up clinic Wednesday morning at Tucson Rescue Now.

Co-chair of the Tucson Action Team’s spay and neuter committee, Katie Bultman, says their mission is to lower the number of strays.

“We’re trying to reach that portion of the population who care for their pets, love their pets, but can't afford all of the vet care on their own," Bultman said.

One mom of seven, Tiffany Linden, tells me she planned to neuter her dog, Jinx, once he turned six months old.

“I think as a responsible pet owner, to limit the population and make sure that there aren't any more stray dogs is definitely important to us," Linden said. "Plus, we have other female dogs, so we don't want to have more puppies, so just being responsible as a pet owner for sure.”

“We see it firsthand. Every day, every day we see puppies dumped, dogs dumped, and it's mounting and it stems from lack of affordable spay and neuter services as well as backyard breeding.”

The Tucson Action Team plans to host more pop-up clinics.

“If we’re doing spay and neuter clinics every day, that means we’ve done our job well," said Bultman.

Pet owners paid $25 for the service, plus another $25 for post-surgery medication and an e-collar.

“It’s very, very affordable," Bultman said.

More information about the Tucson Action Team is here. Details on spay and neuter clinics in Tucson are here.