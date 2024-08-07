PACC asks for the community's help as it exceeds critical capacity

Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is bursting at the seams with more pets impounded every day; especially dogs. They will reach about 600 dogs in the shelter this week. PACC is urgently asking the community to come together to find perfect homes for them.

With 577 dogs in the shelter already and potentially 100 more coming in this week, the center is in major need of adopters and fosters for dogs and cats. They have around 150 cats ready for their forever homes.

Monica Dangler, director of PACC, says they need help from the community immediately.

"I don’t even know if there’s a word to describe it," said Dangler. "We are making euthanasia decisions hour-by-hour based on our census.”

PACC's Animal Protection Services team is working two different large cases and expects an additional 100 dogs to enter the shelter as a result.

“We’re gonna try to work with that owner and see what we can do to depopulate," Dangler said. "100 dogs for anybody or 80 dogs for anybody is a lot of dogs.

Volunteers are always needed at PACC. They say all skills can be used somewhere at the shelter, whether dog walking or taking photos for intake.

“We need all of Pima County to stand up and help us and we really, really need it and the dogs and the cats need it here as well," Bezaury said.

To decrease an animal’s chance of euthanasia, PACC offers potential adopters a great deal.

"All pets are free to adopt. Whether its kittens or puppies or big dogs, little dogs," said Dangler. "Then, anybody who adopts an adult animal, so that’s five months or older, whether it’s a cat or a dog, we’re giving you a $25 store credit.”

If you can’t adopt or foster, Dangler says you can help by keeping an updated ID tag on your pet to prevent them from going to the shelter and using resources they need for the other animals.