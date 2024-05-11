Local businesses see boost in demand during graduation week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local businesses see a surge every year during graduation weekend.

Especially businesses on Main Gate Square that benefit from the student traffic.

"The boost from the business comes from parents and families coming in, which is really great, because a lot of the underclassmen are already leaving," said Colby Quist COO of three businesses along the University blvd.

But for Quist and his businesses, they save all semester long ahead of the summer since business slows down when students leave for the summer.

But for freelance photographers like Taylor Blair, this time of year helps in more ways than one.

"It definitely helps pay the bills, this time of year I am booked every weekend," says Blair, who owns her own brand, Gum Media.

With graduation ceremonies happening throughout the weekend, those businesses can count on that boost in sales to last a little longer.