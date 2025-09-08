Local Businesses React to Potential Tariffs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Trump Administration has taken its fight for sweeping tariffs to the Supreme Court, asking judges for the power to impose tariffs on multiple countries.

With potential tariffs impacting stores across the nation, local businesses are preparing

Chris and Corbin Edwards, owners of Tucson Appliance Co., say the potential cost increase of goods has changed how they get ready.

"So in the beginning when they brought up the tariffs, I will say that we did think we were thinking outside the box and brought in a lot of inventory and made sure that we would keep the cost the same for a while," Chris Edwards said. It ended up that they changed the tariffs, and we have a lot of inventory leftover at that same cost.”

Imposing tariffs has been one of President Donald Trump's main goals since taking office in January.

This includes imposing tariffs on goods and appliances from countries like Mexico, Canada, and China.

However, Trump has had issues getting the tariffs passed, and now the U.S. Court of Appeals has blocked some of the biggest imports.

While the tariffs may not be affecting prices for the Edwards, they say they have noticed other changes in their inventory.

"The different tariffs being taken into effect has impacted the workforce from the manufacturers," Corbin Edwards stated. "So they're handling the appliances and loading them up in the trucks a lot differently than these two in the past, which has been a result of some of them being a little more damaged than usual."

Tucson Appliance has been serving its clients for 30 years, and says it will continue to do so.

While the tariffs have not affected prices just yet, they don't know how long that will last.

“Once they do, I have a feeling that we will feel a change, and I think it's going to be pretty big. I think you might want to pull your britches," Edwards said.