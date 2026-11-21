TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Families gathered in downtown Tucson on Friday evening for the annual lighting of the city's official holiday tree, marking the start of the holiday season and a series of community events planned throughout December.

The celebration took place at Jácome Plaza, where the city's holiday centerpiece was illuminated in front of families and visitors who came to take in the decorations, music and seasonal festivities.

For some attendees, the annual gathering was a new experience.

Destiny Terriques brought her children, Xavier and Aubry, downtown to see the tree for the first time.

"This is my first year coming down here," Terriques said. "So we wanted to see the tree."

Terriques said the event offered an opportunity for families to come together and enjoy something happening downtown.

"It's something for everyone to come and do," she said. "And it's pretty cool."

She also acknowledged that downtown has faced challenges but said events like the tree lighting provide a reason for people to visit.

"Despite everything that's been happening downtown, I think this is pretty cool, you know?" Terriques said. "Plus the music and everything that's going to be here? Yeah, it's pretty cool."

This year's tree lighting was made possible through sponsorship from Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa'am, which recently opened its new resort property south of Tucson.

Jacqueline Martinez, director of community relations for Casino Del Sol, said sponsoring the tree was an opportunity for the casino to become more involved with its downtown neighbors.

"We had the opportunity to participate in the tree," Martinez said. "Sponsoring the tree is really exciting."

She said the sponsorship was also a way to celebrate the holiday season following the opening of Vahi Taa'am.

"We just opened Vahi Taa'am so we wanted to see how we could get involved with our neighbors nearby," Martinez said. "So this was one great way to celebrate the holidays."

The Downtown Tucson Partnership organized the celebration, which featured holiday treats and activities for attendees. Crystal Moore, the organization's president and CEO, said visitors could enjoy Mexican hot chocolate and pastries from La Estrella Bakery.

"We'll have some Mexican hot cocoa, and Estrella Bakery pastries," Moore said. "The children's museum will show up and do the official Christmas tree lighting."

The downtown holiday tree stands 36 feet tall, according to the Downtown Tucson Partnership, and will remain illuminated at Jácome Plaza through Jan. 6, 2027. The plaza is located at 101 N. Stone Ave.

The tree is also part of the partnership's broader Desert Nights Downtown Lights campaign, an annual effort to bring holiday decorations to downtown businesses, buildings and public spaces.

The initiative includes LED lights wrapped around more than 100 downtown street trees, along with illuminated buildings and seasonal decorations intended to encourage residents and visitors to explore downtown.

While Friday's tree lighting marked the beginning of the festivities, the Downtown Tucson Partnership is preparing for another major holiday tradition.

The 32nd annual Downtown Parade of Lights and Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5. The festivities will begin at Jácome Plaza at 3 p.m., with the parade scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. in the El Presidio neighborhood.

Moore said organizers anticipate a significant turnout for the annual celebration.

"December 5 we will have the parade of lights," Moore said. "In which we are expecting 25,000 to 30,000 people right here."

The free event will feature illuminated floats, live entertainment, food vendors and family activities, continuing downtown's holiday celebrations into December.

For more information about the holiday tree, the Parade of Lights and other seasonal activities, visit the Downtown Tucson Partnership's website at downtowntucson.org