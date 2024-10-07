Last day to register to vote in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today marks the final day to register to vote for the upcoming General Election in Arizona and residents must meet specific requirements to be eligible to vote.

These include being at least 18 years old by the next general election, having lived in Pima County for at least 29 days, being a U.S. citizen, and having not been convicted of a felony or treason without rights being restored. Recent changes to the law require individuals without an Arizona driver's license to provide proof of citizenship and residency when registering.

The Recorder’s Office emphasized the importance of providing appropriate documentation during registration, saying, “If we don’t have that documentation, that voter may be listed as registered, but registered as a federal only ballot voter and what a federal ballot only is a presidential Senate and congressional race only, they would not be able to vote for Arizona races.”

Voters can head to the Pima County Recorder's Office, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., to complete their registration in person. Online registration is also available until 11:59 p.m.