La Rosa celebrates one year anniversary with community birthday party

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — La Rosa, the Benedictine Chapel revamp turned music venue, is marking its one-year anniversary with a birthday party, featuring live music, dancing and delicious food and drinks.

Owners David Slutes and Charlie Levy say the milestone is one they have been working toward for years.

The concept behind La Rosa was to bring a fun new venue to the Tucson landmark with the capacity to host nationally touring artists.

Slutes said the idea had been in the works long before the Benedictine Chapel became part of the plan.

"Well, my partner and I had dreamed of putting a beautiful mid-size venue, boutique-style venue that we could bring in nationally touring artists and do something very, very lovely in town," Slutes said.

When the two came across the Benedictine Chapel location, Slutes said the decision came together quickly.

"We walked into this building and fell in love from the moment we found it. And since then, it's been just a labor of love, and it's been quite a journey," Slutes said.

Since opening, the pace of business has kept the owners moving. Slutes said the one-year mark came up faster than either of them expected.

"It's funny you say that because it's like we've been running so fast. It's like running downhill for the last year. And just now we're looking back at, 'oh my gosh, it's been a year,'" Slutes said.

Along the way, the venue has hosted a range of local artists, something Slutes says has been a consistent bright spot.

"We've had so many great local artists here. It's just been a dream and couldn't have gone better," Slutes said.

As La Rosa looks ahead to its second year, Slutes says the support from the community has been the most significant factor in the venue's run so far.

"We have some experience to help us with that, but you never know. We've just been very lucky. And frankly, the Tucson community has just embraced us," Slutes said.