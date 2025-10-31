Kingfisher Grill & Bar feeds nearly 300 federal workers during the government shutdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the government shutdown continues to furlough federal workers and put SNAP benefits into question, one local restaurant is doing its part to feed the community, free of charge.

With the government shutdown still active as of Oct. 30th, 2025, some federal workers are struggling to put food on the table without a paycheck.

That’s where Kingfisher Bar & Grill comes in, offering nearly three hundred free meals for furloughed workers.



Owner, Jacki Kuder, became a chef to connect her community through food.

"We can’t separate our culture and our humanity from food," Kuder said. "Cooking for people is the way that I can express my love for not just food, but for the people I get to feed."

So when she saw federal workers could go without a meal, she had to help.

"I was trying to think about what I can do as one person," Kuder said. "So I pulled out my phone, started asking people for food donations and volunteers, and they all said yes."

It's that community support that is letting Kingfisher give out meals to furloughed workers on Nov. 2nd.

"We’ll open the doors at noon," Kuder said. "I will try to feed as Many people as humanly possible."

Employees like Julie Hanson are even volunteering their weekends to come help.

"I’m honored to be a part of helping our community," Hanson said. "I think the community is where we all live, and we should all be taking care of each other."

Kingfisher will also be giving out more free meals to workers on Nov. 9th and Nov 16th.

However, Kuder says she needs the community’s support to keep going.

Anyone who wants to donate to Kingfisher or is interested in volunteering on Sundays can reach out directly to Kingfisher by calling 520-323-7739 or emailing jacki@kingfishertucson.com.

More information about donations, volunteering, and restaurant needs can be found here.

"Have a seat in the dining room with your family and friends and have a hot meal on us," Kuder says.