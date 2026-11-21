TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of cyclists filled downtown Tucson on Saturday morning for the 43rd annual El Tour de Tucson, with riders traveling from across the country and around the world to participate in an event organizers say was the largest in its history.

The annual cycling event, which began in 1983 with just a few hundred participants, has grown into one of the country's largest organized perimeter bicycling events. This year's ride featured approximately 12,000 cyclists competing across four distances, including the signature 102-mile race.

"It started back in 1983, with a couple hundred riders," said TJ Juskiewicz, executive director of El Tour de Tucson. "Here we are today, 43 years later with about 12,000 riders."

The event has become a destination for both recreational and competitive cyclists, drawing participants of varying experience levels and abilities.

Among those taking on the 102-mile course was Leo Varos, a retired Marine who traveled from San Antonio to participate.

Varos said cycling became an important part of his life after retiring from the Marine Corps in 2017. After leaving military service, he struggled to find a new sense of direction before discovering the sport.

"When I retired in 2017 from the Marine Corps, I kinda lost purpose," Varos said. "And so I decided to pick up cycling, I needed something. And so I found cycling, and I tell people , it saved my life."

Beyond the competition, El Tour has also become a platform for expanding accessibility in organized cycling.

Through its partnership with Team Access, the event provides opportunities for adaptive cyclists and people with disabilities to participate alongside friends and family. The initiative offers additional race-day assistance, accessible accommodations and support for riders using adaptive equipment.

Amber Russell, vice president of Team Access, said the effort has helped create opportunities for more people to experience the event.

"By bringing in these accessibility initiatives, what we've now facilitated in the opportunity for adaptive cyclists to ride with their family and friend, to do the things the same as everyone else in the community," Russell said.

Team Access works alongside Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports and other partners to help remove barriers to participation. Its support includes assistance with equipment, race registration and accessible facilities along the course.

Saturday's event also showcased local collegiate cycling talent, with University of Arizona-affiliated riders taking home the top honors in the men's and women's 102-mile races.

Matan Sopher, a 2026 University of Arizona graduate, won the men's race. For Sopher, the victory carried additional significance because of his connection to Tucson and the event.

"For anyone that lives in Tucson, you know we care more about this race than the Tour de France, more than the Vuelta," Sopher said. "So to win and I live just a block away from here? It brings me so much joy. It really feels like all the work I put in was realized."

A few minutes later, University of Arizona senior Emmi Gilbert crossed the finish line as the women's 102-mile champion.

Gilbert offered some encouragement for anyone considering getting into cycling or pursuing the sport competitively.

"Don't give up!" Gilbert said. "If you love to ride and you want to take it somewhere, yeah, don't stop pedaling!"

El Tour de Tucson has been held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving since its inception, with the event also bringing an accompanying downtown expo and community celebration.

Organizers have already set the date for the 44th annual El Tour de Tucson, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2027.