Just breathe: 'Respiro' wellness event ready to greet new community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Respiration, relaxation and community wellness will take center stage Sunday evening as Respiro returns to downtown Tucson for its eighth edition at the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum.

The event, which runs from 7 to 10 p.m., transforms the museum's historic courtyard and patios into an outdoor wellness space featuring movement classes, meditation, sound healing and local vendors. Organizers say the annual gathering is designed to make wellness more accessible while encouraging participants to connect with one another in one of Tucson's oldest landmarks.

"Respire means 'to take a breath,' but it can also mean to take a break," organizer Eva "Strawberry" Gottlieb said. "So necesito respire means like I need to take a breather."

The name reflects the event's broader mission of encouraging attendees to slow down and prioritize their well-being, Gottlieb said.

Rather than focusing on a single fitness discipline, Respiro offers a variety of activities intended to welcome participants of all ages and abilities.

"Everyone can move their body," Gottlieb said. "So we have different movements, not just yoga. So we have body weight, meditation, sound bowls, different healing modalities."

The event will be held at the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, a reconstructed portion of the Spanish fort established in 1775 that marks the birthplace of modern Tucson. The museum regularly hosts cultural events and educational programming highlighting the city's Indigenous, Spanish, Mexican and American history.

Gottlieb said the historic setting helps distinguish Respiro from other wellness gatherings.

"Regular wellness events are great, but this one it really makes you feel like you're somewhere else back in time," she said.

Organizers say the event is intended to bring together people from different backgrounds while introducing visitors to one of Tucson's most historically significant sites.

Most activities and vendors will be located on the museum's outdoor patios. Those looking for an indoor break from the summer heat can also visit BrandyLion, the cocktail lounge adjacent to the museum.

"Honestly best cocktails I've ever had," Gottlieb said. "Everybody here makes such good, fresh cocktails. You can do it alcoholic, non-alcoholic, adaptogenic, bitters, everything."

Respiro is scheduled for Sunday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum in downtown Tucson. Organizers encourage attendees to explore the museum grounds, participate in wellness activities and enjoy an evening centered on movement, mindfulness and community.