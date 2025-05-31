Tucson students face uncertainty after Labor Department pauses Job Corps centers operations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Department of Labor announced a phased pause in operations at all contractor-operated Job Corps centers nationwide, to be completed by June 30, including here in Tucson.

Job Corps is a free, residential career training program that serves low-income young people ages 16 to 24. The Department of Labor says the decision comes after an internal review raised concerns about the program’s effectiveness, safety, and financial sustainability.

But, for students enrolled at the Fred G. Acosta Job Corps Center, they say the free program is an opportunity to pursue higher education and turn their lives around.

"It definitely helps like a lot of low-income and just people facing homelessness, there's dorms here and three meals a day that they get, like, it's a lot," said student Shania George-Diaz.

As of 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor required a minimum of 400 students enrolled in Tucson's Job Corps program annually for residential male and female students, and nonresidential male and female students, according to GovTribe.

George-Diaz said they were told Friday during an assembly that classes would be winding down and all operations would cease by the end of June.

George-Diaz and Giselle Bracamonte are enrolled in medical studies. They were told their last class will be on Monday.

"We're (non-resident), but we definitely do feel for the people that are (resident) and don't have a place to go to after this," Bracamonte said.

A student in the HVAC program, Donald Townsend, said he was also told Monday would be his last day — then was told it was actually that same day. He packed up and left.

“It's just confusing, you know?” Townsend said.

Students say they’re especially worried about peers who live in the dorms and are now being told they must move out by Friday, June 6.

"Some of my friends were panicking. You know, like where to go after this and all that," said Townsend.

Some students have homes to return to, but not all. Parent Olivia Aguilar arrived on Friday to sign her daughter out. She said the short notice leaves too many with nowhere to turn.

"They have a week to figure out where these students are gonna lay their heads, where they’re gonna sleep at. You can’t just toss them out and throw them to the street like they’re nothing," Aguilar said.

George-Diaz and Bracamonte echoed that frustration.

"Everything was like sudden, like last minute. And it's not even fair," they said.

The Fred G. Acosta Center told KGUN 9 they were notified Thursday that the center’s operations contract would be terminated, and they have until June 30 to suspend all operations.

They said they are arranging transportation for students to return home between Monday and Friday.

Before they leave, the center says it is registering each student with their nearest American Job Center or their home state's labor exchange system.

As students wait to hear what’s next, they say they plan to write letters to their senators and sign petitions to fight for the program’s future.