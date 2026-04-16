Jefferson Park neighbors meet with city reps about demolition of Anne Lester house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Concerns over transparency and historic preservation are growing in one midtown neighborhood after the demolition of a more than century-old home, prompting city officials to consider changes to how residents are notified about similar projects.

The home, known as the Annie Lester House, once stood in Tucson’s Jefferson Park neighborhood before it was demolished last month, drawing frustration from nearby residents who say they were not informed ahead of time.

“I was extremely saddened to see it demolished,” said Carl Stein, who lives across the street from the property.

Stein said the issue goes beyond the loss of a single structure, pointing to what he described as a lack of communication between the city and residents.

“I was also saddened that there wasn’t any community involvement leading up to this,” Stein said. “And that’s a very big concern.”

The Jefferson Park neighborhood, located just north of the University of Arizona, is one of Tucson’s designated historic districts, where preservation guidelines are intended to protect the character of the area. Some residents now worry that the demolition could signal broader risks to that status.

“The preservation and the federally recognized historic district are in danger, absolutely!!” Stein said. “Where is our government authorities to see to it this doesn’t happen again.”

Longtime resident Rosemary Bolza, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 70 years, said neighbors were unaware of the planned demolition until it was too late to intervene. In response, residents organized a meeting with representatives from the Ward 3 Council office and the city’s Planning and Development Services Department.

“It was productive,” Bolza said. “But there is lots more to do.”

One of the key concerns raised during that meeting was the lack of formal notification requirements for demolitions. According to Bolza, city officials acknowledged the issue and indicated that changes may be on the way.

“Planning and development realizes that to make sure people know about demolitions, they’re going to require that signs be posted,” she said.

In a statement, the Ward 3 Council office said its understanding is that the Planning and Development Services Department is working to expand notification requirements. “They are looking to include a requirement of a physical sign on the property to serve as notification and add a parameter around the timing of the notification,” the statement said.

City officials with the Planning and Development Services Department were not available for comment.

Historic preservation experts note that maintaining a district’s designation often depends on retaining a certain percentage of contributing structures. The loss of older homes without oversight or community input can threaten that balance.

For now, Jefferson Park residents say they will remain engaged as the city considers policy changes, hoping the demolition of the Annie Lester House leads to stronger protections — and clearer communication — moving forward.