Inaugural Palo Verde Bloom Festival kicks off Spring 2026

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new and upcoming month-long festival is set to put southern Arizona on the national stage.

Tucson is known for its yearly traditions, such as the Gem Show and the Fourth Avenue Street Fair. The Palo Verde Bloom Festival is modeled after Washington, D.C.'s famous Cherry Blossom Festival.

The inaugural Palo Verde Bloom Festival in April 2026 will celebrate our state tree, the Palo Verde, boost local tourism and support small businesses.

Rob Elias, president and CEO of the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, says the festival will come at a perfect time, filling the gap between our busiest events.

“The more people that are here to experience Tucson’s beauty, the better," said Elias.

Ignacio Garcia, a local muralist, adding to the experience by creating the official festival poster.

“Her name is Paola Verde.”

More than just a painting, the poster embodies the golden Palo Verdes and kicks off the inaugural event.

“This little flower, it’s those little details about Tucson that it represents, it’s those unique things that highlights everything about the uniqueness about Tucson.”

The festival kicks off with Bloomfest on March 28, 2026, at the South Kino Sports Complex, where people can enjoy local vendors, music and more.