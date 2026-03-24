How zoo animals are keeping cool during the extreme heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is already experiencing extreme heat this March, but the wild animals at Reid Park Zoo have their own special ways of dealing with the high temperatures.

Animals are given cold goodies and fun activities to stay cool. The meerkats, for example, enjoyed a tub full of ice and an ice pop.

Stephanie Norton, animal behavior and well-being program leader at Reid Park Zoo, says when the temperatures warm up, the team keeps a really close eye on everyone.

"We'll provide ice treats which are just like ice pops, but they have foods in them that the animals like to eat like insects or fish or different fruits and vegetables," Norton said. "And we'll provide them with big ice piles so that they can lay down in those and get really nice and cool and lots of fans and misters to make sure that they have comfortable places to be."

The otters Berani and Little Frei indulged in their ice pops. One had cucumbers frozen inside, and the other had shrimp, which they loved very much. Visitors like Anthony Scheffman couldn't get enough of the otters.

"If you get out here to the zoo, you need to come over and check out these two otters because they've been out. They like the heat too for some reason, and they just come out and they just are hamming it up with everybody. It's beautiful. You get some good pictures of them," Scheffman said.

Other animals, like the rhinos and elephants, prefer to cool off in the mud.

"So we’ll give them big mud puddles that they can get into and so they can use the mud to cool their skin down. It also works as sunscreen so it protects their skin from the sun and it's an insect repellent. So it does all the things," Norton said.

Meanwhile, the lions find some shade.

The zoo reminds everyone that most of the wild animals are adapted to live in warm climates. However, some animals that do not tolerate the heat as much have other options.

"They have air conditioned spaces, so either part of their habitat will be air conditioned or they'll have spaces behind the scenes that they can go into that have air conditioning or coolers, and so we make sure that they have those really great temperature requirements to keep them comfortable," Norton said.

Norton says this refers to the zoo's ambassador animals, as well as sloths and squirrel monkeys.

"The squirrel monkeys also have an indoor space where they can be visible to the public but can choose to be outside in the heat if they like it or inside where it's nice and cool."

When visiting the zoo, make sure you're beating the heat as well. The zoo has some spaces that are air conditioned where you can take a break and cool off. It does have water bottle refill stations too.

Norton says to keep an eye out for Watermelon Wednesdays happening in the summer.

The Reid Park Zoo is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through May and starting in June, the hours will change to 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Find ticket prices on the zoo's website.

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