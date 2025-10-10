How sweet it is: Cal’s Bakeshop brings new flavors to midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A beloved Tucson baker is turning a pandemic passion project into a full-fledged storefront this weekend with the grand opening of Cal’s Bakeshop.

The new bakery, located inside the former Rocco’s Pizza building at 2707 E. Broadway Blvd., opens its doors Saturday, October 11 at 9 a.m. The shop marks the next step for owner Cal Orellana, who first built a loyal following selling his inventive pastries online during the COVID-19 pandemic through his social media accounts.

“I’m not trying to be different,” Orellana said. “But I try not to follow a lot of trends and stuff like that. I just try to find cool stuff that I like.”

Orellana’s approach has earned him a reputation as one of Tucson’s most creative cottage bakers. His menu combines classic and international influences — from French-style pastries to Mexican/Central American pan dulce — all baked fresh daily.

“I have some pan dulce, which is sweet bread,” he said. “I do have some French inspired pastries. But never will I stick to one thing.”

Cal’s Bakeshop stands out not just for its eclectic flavors but for its cozy, community-driven atmosphere. The renovated pizzeria now offers a welcoming space for customers to gather, sip coffee and enjoy something sweet — whether it’s a flaky croissant or one of Orellana’s signature specialty donuts.

For Orellana, opening a brick-and-mortar bakery is the realization of a longtime goal.

“I hope people just walk away feeling like they’re welcome here,” he said. “They were served good, they were treated well, that felt like they mattered here. I just want them to feel like they’re at home here.”

Cal’s Bakeshop’s grand opening celebration will begin Saturday morning, Oct. 11, with coffee, pastries and giveaways planned throughout the day.