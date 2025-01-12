Hotel Congress holds celebration of life for longtime bartender

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds of Tucsonans gathered at Hotel Congress Saturday to celebrate the life of Thomas "Tiger" Ziegler. Ziegler was the namesake of Tiger's Taproom at Hotel Congress where he was a bartender for over 60 years.

Those at the celebration shared stories of Ziegler's bright, sometimes eccentric outfits, his wit and his kindness.

Though "Tiger" himself will no longer be behind the bar, guests can find him in the frames on the wall, photos on the jukebox and Tiger's Taproom merchandise.

Hotel Congress is putting up two more memorials for Ziegler: a bench outside of the Taproom inscribed with his name and a shadowbox containing his sparkly black and gold stripped suit with a matching hat.