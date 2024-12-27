Tom "Tiger" Ziegler, Hotel Congress bartender for decades, dies at 91.

Tom "Tiger" Ziegler, long-time bartender at Hotel Congress and downtown icon, has died. He was 91.

Ziegler's family announced his passing in a post on the Hotel Congress Facebook page Friday morning.

Ziegler had been a bartender in the hotel's taproom since 1959. He had worked there so long that, on his 80th birthday, they named it after him.

"The Hotel Congress was Tiger’s life," the post said. "We love how he always acknowledged his Hotel Congress family, and his many customers as the reason for going to work every day and loving his job as much as he did. We will forever be grateful for the love shown to him and to our family by his Hotel Congress family."

The post mentioned that Ziegler recently had a stroke.

A celebration of life has been scheduled for Jan. 11.