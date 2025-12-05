Holiday decorations can boost your electric bill, but LED lights help Tucson families save

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When you think of Christmas lights in Tucson, one major destination comes to mind: Winterhaven.

It's a neighborhood where every house really amps up the holiday decor. People from across Southern Arizona come down to check it out.

Neighbors on Christmas Avenue, one of the streets in Winterhaven, are starting to set up their decorations, preparing for the 76th annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights.

Decorating for the holidays can be fun, but while you're busy getting merry and bright, all that extra energy could add to your electric bill.

I went to the Winterhaven community to ask neighbors just how their bills are adding up and David Dyjak, a family friend of a homeowner in the neighborhood says he's actually not too concerned.

"It's not that bad. Most of the lights are LEDs," he said.

He goes on to say "For me and my house, it's less than $100 a month. In the summer, bills are really high and then winter comes and the heat comes on just a little bit and lights come on."

While summer is peak usage season, Tucson Energy Power says they do see electric bills go up in the winter as well. However, LED lights can help keep costs down. LED lights use 75% less energy than incandescent bulbs according to the US Department of Energy. TEP says opting to light up this way is one of the ways you can save this season.

TEP recommends putting lights on a timer or simply turning off your lights and decorations when you go to bed. Even if you have them turned off, they can still draw a little bit of energy, so turning off the power strip ensures they won't draw energy after winter.

Winterhaven opens December 13, and the neighborhood association is asking the community to bring something for the food bank if you're coming to see the lights.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.