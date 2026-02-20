Have a Bite: Bakery pop-up returns to downtown Tucson this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local small-batch bakery is bringing fresh-baked favorites to downtown Tucson this weekend with a special pop-up event featuring artisanal breads, sweet treats and homemade ice cream.

Bite Cottage Kitchen's Pop-Up Week returns Saturday, February 21, starting at 11 a.m. at EcoGro, a garden center in downtown Tucson. The cottage food kitchen specializes in small-batch, handmade baked goods.

Guests can choose from a variety of sourdough breads, including cheddar and roasted jalapeño, roasted garlic and sage, caramelized onion with queso fresco and black pepper, and brie and chocolate flavors.

Sweet treats will also be available, including fresh mixed berry muffins and vegan chocolate chip cookies. The bakery will offer additional vegan options as well.

For something refreshing, customers can purchase homemade ice cream in unique flavors like smoked apple, Abuelita, horchata and café de olla.

The pop-up will also feature specialty granola in ube and Mexican hot chocolate flavors.

Organizers say arriving early is the best way to make sure guests don't miss out!

EcoGro is located at 657 W. St Marys Road.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.