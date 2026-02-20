Have a Bite: Bakery pop-up returns to downtown Tucson this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local small-batch bakery is bringing fresh-baked favorites to downtown Tucson this weekend with a special pop-up event featuring artisanal breads, sweet treats and homemade ice cream.
Bite Cottage Kitchen's Pop-Up Week returns Saturday, February 21, starting at 11 a.m. at EcoGro, a garden center in downtown Tucson. The cottage food kitchen specializes in small-batch, handmade baked goods.
Guests can choose from a variety of sourdough breads, including cheddar and roasted jalapeño, roasted garlic and sage, caramelized onion with queso fresco and black pepper, and brie and chocolate flavors.
Sweet treats will also be available, including fresh mixed berry muffins and vegan chocolate chip cookies. The bakery will offer additional vegan options as well.
For something refreshing, customers can purchase homemade ice cream in unique flavors like smoked apple, Abuelita, horchata and café de olla.
The pop-up will also feature specialty granola in ube and Mexican hot chocolate flavors.
Organizers say arriving early is the best way to make sure guests don't miss out!
EcoGro is located at 657 W. St Marys Road.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.