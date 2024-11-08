Halt on Hookah after 2:00 a.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson hookah lounges now must close by midnight, unless the place has a liquor license, then it can close at 2:00 a.m., the same time as Tucson's bars. Hookah Lounges also can't open until after 7:00 a.m..

Tucson's City Council unanimously passed an ordinance regulating hookah lounges' hours in their Thursday evening meeting.

Majority of Tucson's hookah lounges already close at 2:00 a.m, and almost all of them open well after 7:00 a.m.. One of the earlier-openers is a lounge called Espresso Art Cafe. The owner there says he agrees with the new regulations, and their business won't be affected.

Owner Paul Mannheim said that majority of their business happens between 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., with most of their customers emptying out before closing time.

"At night, it’s already pretty slow," he said, describing the last few hours they're open each night. "There’s going to be hardly anyone here. If it's a weekend, there are a few people still hanging about and the bar might be busy.”

Mannheim says they've seen no crime in front of their cafe.

Tucson Police Department and the city attorney's office analyzed data from January 2023 and July 2024. It showed a pattern of higher violent crime at hookah lounges compared to smoke shops and bars.

Though several regular hookah customers say that they aren't sure hookah lounges can be to blame for late night crime.

"The parts where I feel the most rowdiness is going on is like that one over there, this one," said Scout Harvey, an artists who says he comes to local hookah lounge Espresso Art Cafe to work and hangout with friends. "Right over here is just kind of like a sanctuary. That’s what I think.”

Another customer, Scott T., who said he prefers not to have his last name public, said crime will happen regardless of what's open late at night.

"I don’t see what it would accomplish," Scott said. "If it’s crime related, people who are inclined to commit crime are going to do it. If they’re at a hookah lounge discussing nefarious plans, they’re going to do it elsewhere.”

As part of a presentation to the City Council during a previous study session, they included the number of events TPD responded to by hour and day. The number of incidents was much higher after midnight, especially on the weekends.

"When we see this kind of pattern and these kinds of incidents, we're not going to turn away," said Ward Six Councilwoman Karin Uhlich. "Not only 18 year-olds to 21 year-olds frequent some of the establishments, but people under 18. And that's another reason for those to take into account liquor licenses because again, that helps to regulate who's allowed to go in and some of the other parameters around safety."

This ordinance is the first step in the city's plans to mitigate crime in these areas. Once the ordinance takes effect on December 8, the city will move forward with drafting the next steps.

Councilwoman Uhlich said she hoped by early next year, the council will be discussing plans for a special licensing requirement. This would allow the city to revoke or suspend licenses if a pattern of high crime continues at these businesses.