Grant Road Improvement Project moves forward, with paving to begin in July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction on the City of Tucson’s Grant Road Improvement Project remains on schedule and on budget, according to city officials.

The project, which began in May last year, is part of a 20-year Regional Transportation Authority plan funded by voter-approved dollars. When completed in 2026, Grant Road will feature six lanes, median islands, buffered bike lanes, improved lighting and indirect left turns at Grant and Alvernon.

For the past year, crews have been focused on underground utility work, including storm drains, waterlines and sewer systems. Paving on the west side of the project is expected to begin in early July, with traffic shifting onto new pavement by mid to late July.

Erica Frazelle, public information officer with the city’s Department of Transportation and Mobility, mentioned the importance of safety in the work zone.

“We know during construction it’s impactful for the traveling public, especially on Grant, which is such a busy roadway,” she said. “Ensuring motorists are driving that 25 mph speed limit is really important.”

Drivers should expect narrowed lanes and reduced speeds in construction zones, with major closures planned toward the end of the year. The city says updates will be shared in advance to help drivers plan accordingly.