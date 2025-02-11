Grant Road Improvement Project in Phases 3 and 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you regularly commute through the obstacle course that is East Grant Road, you may wonder how the Grant Road Widening Project is going.

Crews are currently working on Phases 3 and 4.

"They’re underground, they’re putting those new storm-water lines in, the new storm drain, as well as new sewer lines," said Erica Frazelle, Public Information Officer for the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.

"There’s a lot of improvements going on underneath the roadway,"

Grant Road currently has one lane working in each direction, and no left turn lane likely to last until September of 2025.

“As work continues as well, one lane in each direction will then extend to the eastern half of the project, east of Alvernon Way to Swan. So, there will be extended restrictions on the travel lanes as well," Frazelle said.

Phases 3 and 4 are set to end by the end of 2026.

The construction for this project is estimated to cost more than $60 million.