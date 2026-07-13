Gov. Katie Hobbs opens campaign field office in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs closed out the weekend with a visit to midtown Sunday afternoon.

Hobbs helped open Copper State Victory's first field office in Tucson near Fairmount Street and Speedway Boulevard.

Copper State Victory is a collective effort from Democrats in Arizona ahead of July's primary election and November's general election.

Joined by other officials and candidates, Hobbs talked about her maintained goals as the general election comes closer.

"Whether it's lowering costs, securing the border, protecting our water, investing in education, or workforce, and continue to create good paying jobs, I'm 100% focused on that. I know that my Republican opposition has continued to double down on Washington's cost hiking agenda that is raising costs for Arizonans all over the place so I'm gonna continue to put Arizona first," Hobbs said.

Also in attendance was CD6 Candidate Joanna Mendoza, who responded to attacks on her campaign.

"No matter what you do or what you say, the people of this district want true representation, and what you do with your attacks and try to scare me, I've been through hell and back, and I'll do it again for this community," Mendoza said.

The primary election is set for July 21, and the general for Nov. 3.