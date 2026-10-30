Garmin Marathon Series returns to Tucson Nov. 8 with four races, road closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of runners will hit the streets of Tucson in just over a week as the Garmin Marathon Series returns to the Old Pueblo on Nov. 8, and organizers are expecting an even bigger turnout this year.

With four different races planned, drivers can also expect some road closures. The event is returning to Tucson for its second year, taking runners from downtown streets to scenic desert views, and organizers say the excitement is growing.

"Probably around 4,000 runners is what we're anticipating for this year's event, which is quite a jump from the 2,700 runners that we had last year. So that's really exciting," said Steve Lovell, director of advertising and sponsorship at Garmin.

The Nov. 8 event features four races: a full marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K.

"Really, the Garmin Marathon Series is a celebration of health and wellness and fitness," Lovell said.

With thousands expected to hit the pavement, drivers should plan ahead. Temporary road closures and restrictions are expected through downtown, parts of the Westside and near the University of Arizona.

For runner Ben Tighe, co-founder of the Tucson Run Club, the event is about more than crossing the finish line.

"Yeah, I think it's pretty special. I think it goes to show Tucson is a very popular outdoor hub in the Southwest region. We can be outside pretty much all year round. The summer is hard, but we can do it," Tighe said.

That sense of community is already building as runners prepare for race weekend.

"Since it was so great last year, I can't imagine it being anything but better this year," Tighe said.

A two-day expo and community shakeout runs hosted by Tucson Run Club are also planned ahead of race day. Registration is still open. Lovell also says people can still sign up to volunteer for packet pickup.

Click here for more information. Road closure details are here.

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