From the big screen to hospital hallways: Star Wars characters surprise children at TMC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is the first Star Wars film to hit theaters in more than six years. But before you head to the movie theater for a fantastic popcorn flick, consider how important these characters from a "galaxy far, far away" can be to those who need an extra boost in the healing process.

West on Grant just east of Craycroft and right into the parking lot; "This is the Way" to the Tucson Medical Center Emergency Department for children.

For Meagan Bethel, it's also a way for her to express creativity through a costuming group, the Mando Mercs, that keeps them coming back for the kids.

"People know it's Star Wars, even though it's my own custom character, they know the Mandalorian t-visor and they know the armor; what that means," Meagan said.

For her, it started with conventions and fandom.

"I saw a lot of women dressed up as Mandalorians, like, oh it's not just for the guys. I can do this, too. There's so much Star Wars happening right now that I feel like there's something for everybody," Meagan told me.

This group, unlike the Empire loyalist 501st Legion or the Rebel Legion with its Jedi peacekeepers attracts volunteers looking to embody the warrior spirit of the Mandalorians.

"I'm in no rush today so it's your schedule," Meagan told the hospital staff.

So the health care professionals at TMC set aside a space where the magic happens, piece by piece, soft and hard goods attached.

"Even though we have our own custom characters, we do have to follow a very strict rule to make sure they look screen accurate," Meagan showed me with several pieces of armor locked in place.

Then it's time to don the helmet for any person looking to follow this creed of kindness.

Of course, a little help from the bad guys is always welcome as this TIE fighter pilot tags along.

"I was a young kid when the prequel were coming out. I remember The Phantom Menace. People relate to Star Wars, whether it's when they were kids or they saw it last week. It's something that everyone can have fun with," Meagan told me.

On this recent Star Wars Day, I followed along, room to room to room.

"It's nice to meet you! My name is Nadala Haast. I'm a Mandalorian."

These tiny fans got to travel to "a galaxy far, far away."

"Hello there. Happy Star Wars Day!"

"Hello! Happy Star Wars Day!"

"Hello there. Happy Star Wars Day!"

They traveled far from their stresses and far from the pain and hospital beds...

"Yeah Grogu couldn't come today but he wanted to send this as a gift to you. He's filming the movie. He's pretty famous."

...and close to the connection Star Wars brings through the goodness and generosity of others. Call it a Force that can help in the healing process.

"It says something really special about a human being that can put time apart to bring you joy and just a simple smile into someone's day," Stephanie Padilla, a pediatric nurse at TMC, told me.

Meagan the Mandalorian moved on.

"Are you gonna go see the movie when it comes out? I'm excited for it."

Her mission as a Mandalorian? To help kids like KC have a moment of make believe in a fantasy world; if only for a few special minutes.

"I hope you have a good Star Wars Day. Maybe watch some Star Wars later," Meagan said.

"It's awesome. It's never like I've seen before," KC Sandia told me of the unexpected visit.

"I hope you have a happy Star Wars Day," Meagan told the patients, already planning her next visit clad in armor to break down walls spreading smiles through Star Wars.

Learn more about Meagan and the other Mandalorian Mercs in Arizona here