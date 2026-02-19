From Lockdown Lifeline to Live Music Hub: Tucson Local Bands Thrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly six years ago, shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, live music in Tucson came to a sudden stop. Stages went dark. Venues closed. Musicians lost not only their performance spaces, but their paychecks.

That’s when sisters Erika Tenney and Kandra Jean stepped in.

In 2020, Tenney approached Jean with an idea: build a simple website to help local bands promote virtual shows and collect tips while venues were shut down. What began with about 10 bands quickly became a digital lifeline for artists struggling to stay afloat.

“A lot of her friends who are all musicians in local bands, they couldn’t pay their bills,” Jean said. “They had no way to make money because everything was closed down.”

The result was Tucson Local Bands, a volunteer-run platform built to spotlight homegrown musicians. Early on, it featured livestream performances and virtual tip jars. Today, it has evolved into a full live music calendar featuring more than 80 bands performing across 30 venues throughout Tucson and surrounding communities.

Tenney says the mission was always about more than listings.

“I’m shocked at how the community still keeps coming together even as divided as we are in this day and age,” Tenney said. “And I’m a little surprised at other website that are popping up with the same kind of idea.”

The roots of the project also trace back to a close friend of the sisters, Randy, a beloved local musician who passed away in 2019. His commitment to collaboration and community helped shape the spirit behind the platform.

Today, Tucson Local Bands serves as a connector, linking fans to stages and musicians to each other.

For artists like Bryan Dean, frontman of The Bryan Dean Trio, that support matters. The trio — which includes Koko Matsumoto, Ralph Gilmore, and Dani Ponci — was among the first groups featured on the site.

“It’s the only way that it works for us,” Dean said. “It’s the other missing ingredient. Without that, it doesn’t happen.”

Other local musicians echo that sentiment.

Rochelle Raya of the Cochise County Allstars From Pima County says live music provides something deeper than entertainment. Her band also includes Amy Langley along with additional members.

“It’s healing,” Raya said. “Music has always created joy and an outlet for a better life.”

Five years after the pandemic silenced stages, Tucson’s live music scene is not only back, it’s growing. From downtown venues like The Hut to neighborhood gathering spots across Southern Arizona, live music is once again filling dance floors and drawing crowds.

And the sisters who built a website during lockdown say their mission remains simple: elevate local artists and strengthen the community around them.

For a full list of bands playing around town, upcoming shows, or information on how to get your band featured, visit tucsonlocalbands.com.