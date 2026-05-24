From food truck to Tucson-favorite restaurant: Hot Dogs 501's recipe for success

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot Dogs 501 has quickly become one of Tucson's most talked-about food spots, going from a small cart to a full restaurant — and now, victors in the Sonoran Dog Showdown.

Owner Luis Nolasco and his wife, Sinthya, launched Hot Dogs 501 in 2024, drawing on generations of family cooking to build their menu.

"We both come from a long line of restaurants and hot dogs," Nolasco said. "My wife always encouraged me to do something with these recipes. One thing led to the other, and we ended up getting this food truck and setting up our little brick and mortar," Nolasco said.

The Nolasco family put in a lot of hard work, serving delicious Sonoran Dogs around the city.

The hard work paid off, and 501 opened up its full restaurant on N. Main Ave and Speedway.

For Luis, cooking has always been personal.

"I've always liked to cook. Grew up in a restaurant, family, and love cooking for my kids and my wife. And now I do it for friends and family and customers," Nolasco said.

That dedication shone when Hot Dogs 501 entered the Sonoran Dog Showdown and took home the title of best dog in Tucson. The win brought a surge of new customers through the door.

"We had a lot of customers come in after the contest that were at the contest and other people that just saw the results and wanted to come and see if it was true," Nolasco said.

Customers Tyler and Tiffany said the food speaks for itself.

"When we were at the showdown and saw Hot Dogs 501, we knew it wasn't a competition," Tyler stated. "These dogs were made with love, for sure," Tiffany said.

Nolasco said the recognition has been meaningful, even as the road to get here wasn't easy.

"It's a blessing… It's been an uphill battle to stand out from other hot dog spots, but it's paying off," Nolasco said.