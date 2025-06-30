Foot Solutions launches summer shoe drive to support Tucson’s homeless

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Foot Solutions, located on Broadway Boulevard, has kicked off a community shoe drive aimed at helping Tucson’s homeless population.

The store is collecting gently used casual and athletic shoes now through July 5. All donations will go directly to Gospel Rescue Mission, a local organization that supports individuals experiencing homelessness.

Store manager Dan Miller says the effort is part of Foot Solutions' commitment to supporting the community.

“We wanted to give back to the community and make sure people have appropriate footwear,” Miller said.

Donations should be clean and in usable condition. The drive welcomes all sizes and styles, with a special need for everyday walking shoes and sneakers.

The Gospel Rescue Mission provides shelter, meals, and resources to people working to get back on their feet. Proper footwear, often overlooked, is a basic necessity that can significantly impact mobility and dignity.

Community members can drop off donations during regular store hours at Foot Solutions located at 5480 Broadway Boulevard, Suite 150.