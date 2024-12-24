Holiday donations boost charitable giving in Green Valley and Tucson

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The holiday season is in full swing, and with it comes an influx of new clothes and gifts. For many in Green Valley and Tucson, it’s also the perfect time to clean out closets and give back to those in need.

The Salvation Army’s Green Valley Service Center and Gospel Rescue Mission in Tucson are among the organizations accepting donations of clothing, furniture, and household items to help local residents.

“Anytime is a good time to donate,” said Del Caron, service coordinator for the Salvation Army. “But with winter cleaning, it goes to a good cause. Everything with the Salvation Army stays local.”

For Gospel Rescue Mission, donated items play a critical role in helping individuals transition from homelessness to stable housing. The organization gives donated items directly to the residents of the shelter. They also use these items to provide transitional assistance when families move out of the shelter and into housing.

“We take furniture, clothing, food, and household items to furnish entire homes,” said Bruce Bikeman, Communications Director at Gospel Rescue Mission. “Everything from their bed to their toaster, so they can focus on getting up the next day and going to work with their new job that they found through Gospel Rescue Mission.”

Local businesses are also joining the effort. Tucson-based Foot Solutions is running a shoe drive to benefit Gospel Rescue Mission, ensuring those in need have proper footwear.

“We were excited to partner with them because these shoes are going directly to the populations they serve,” said store manager Dan Miller. “We thought it would be a nice way to establish a presence in the community and give back.

As a pickleball player, Miller was able to gather donations from fellow players who gather at Udall Park. He says pickleball players often replace their shoes after three or four months, but they’re still perfectly wearable.

For donors like Tucson resident Sigrid Rocha, giving back is a natural part of the season. She spent the week cleaning out her closets, finding clothes and appliances that could be put to good use.

“It’s the best time of the year to do this,” Rocha said. “They need it. Give it to them.”

The following is a list of organizations that take clothing donations this season:

Spreading Threads

Casa Alitas

TMM Community Closet

Your Sister’s Closet

The White Elephant

Sister Jose Women’s Center

Impact of Southern Arizona’s Clothing Bank