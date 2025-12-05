Foot Solutions launches holiday shoe drive to support Tucson’s unhoused community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. shoppers spent a record-breaking $11.8 billion on Black Friday this year, according to Adobe Analytics. And with Christmas just around the corner, one Tucson business is urging people to clear out some closet space, for a good cause.

Foot Solutions, located near Broadway and Craycroft, has kicked off its second annual holiday shoe drive, collecting lightly used footwear to donate directly to the Gospel Rescue Mission. Everything from running shoes and boots to kids’ shoes and sandals is needed.

Store Manager Dan Miller says footwear is one of the most essential yet overlooked needs for people experiencing homelessness, especially during colder months.

“It’s very important for mobility, for dignity, to have shoes that look decent that they can rely on, that have some life and spring left in them,” Miller said.

Foot Solutions specializes in custom-fitted footwear, including orthopedic shoes, arch supports, and comfort-focused options designed to reduce pain and improve mobility.

The store chose Gospel Rescue Mission specifically because donations go straight into the hands of guests staying at the shelter.

“They distribute to them, as they call their guests, the people who stay at their facility, the people they help,” Miller explained. “They don’t put them in a store and sell them. We wanted them to go directly to those who can use them.”

Last year, the shop collected about 120 pairs of shoes. This season, Miller hopes Tucson residents will help them reach 200 pairs.

“If you get some new stuff for Christmas, make room for the old, give the old to us, and we’ll put it to good use,” he said.

Miller says the drive is simply a way for the store to give back.

“We really wanted to participate, assist with what’s going on in the community, help people who need shoes, who don’t have ones that they can depend on.”

Donations can be dropped off anytime during regular business hours at Foot Solutions’ midtown location at 5480 E Broadway Blvd, Suite 150, through the end of December.