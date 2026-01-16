Food might upstage the music at the Tucson Jazz Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When it comes to jazz you think soul, New Orleans influence, food with a Creole flair.

What about the Caribbean?

I sat down with the owner of Mojo Cuban Kitchen & Rum Bar to talk about his hope that the Tucson Jazz Festival brings the whole culinary community together.

"There's a very creative and supportive culinary scene. A lot of the chefs collaborate with each other really well which is different than other big cities where it's a lot more cutthroat where they don't want to help each other so I think we can all learn from each other because we are collaborative like that," Nick Schaffer told me.

Mojo is just one of nearly two dozen local restaurants featuring unique food and drink options during the nine-day-long event.

Hey foodies, Tucson's not just about Mexican food!

"The primary difference between the cuisines is a lot of use of citrus and garlic flavors in Cuban cuisine. Mojo, our namesake, is a citrus garlic sauce," Nick said.

Click here to find out more about the Tucson Jazz Festival and be sure to check out Mojo Cuban Kitchen & Rum Bar