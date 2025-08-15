Final 'Super Saturday' registration at Pima Community College this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, Aug. 16th, Pima Community College is hosting its final Super Saturday registration event ahead of the fall semester.
It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PCC's Downtown Campus at 1255 N. Stone Ave.
Students can get one-on-one support to:
- Apply and register for fall classes
- Meet with academic advisors
- Apply for financial aid
- Connect with key student services, i.e., Student Life, Access and Disability Resources and Military and Veterans Services.
Current and incoming students are encouraged to make an appointment in advance. Walk-in advising will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those who cannot attend Super Saturday can click here to schedule an in-person or virtual appointment.
PCC's first day of classes is Aug. 21st.
More details on Super Saturday are here.
----
