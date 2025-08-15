Final 'Super Saturday' registration at Pima Community College this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, Aug. 16th, Pima Community College is hosting its final Super Saturday registration event ahead of the fall semester.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PCC's Downtown Campus at 1255 N. Stone Ave.

Students can get one-on-one support to:



Apply and register for fall classes

Meet with academic advisors

Apply for financial aid

Connect with key student services, i.e., Student Life, Access and Disability Resources and Military and Veterans Services.

Current and incoming students are encouraged to make an appointment in advance. Walk-in advising will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who cannot attend Super Saturday can click here to schedule an in-person or virtual appointment.

PCC's first day of classes is Aug. 21st.

More details on Super Saturday are here.