Final 'Super Saturday' registration at Pima Community College this weekend

It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PCC's Downtown Campus at 1255 N. Stone Ave.
Megan Meier
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, Aug. 16th, Pima Community College is hosting its final Super Saturday registration event ahead of the fall semester.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PCC's Downtown Campus at 1255 N. Stone Ave.

Students can get one-on-one support to:

  • Apply and register for fall classes
  • Meet with academic advisors
  • Apply for financial aid
  • Connect with key student services, i.e., Student Life, Access and Disability Resources and Military and Veterans Services.

Current and incoming students are encouraged to make an appointment in advance. Walk-in advising will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who cannot attend Super Saturday can click here to schedule an in-person or virtual appointment.

PCC's first day of classes is Aug. 21st.

More details on Super Saturday are here.

