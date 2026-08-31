Final paving begins on Grant Road improvement project, overnight closure planned

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Final paving work on the Grant Road Phase 3 and 4 improvement project begins Monday, bringing the long-running roadway overhaul one step closer to completion.

Grant Road final paving begins; overnight closure planned

Work is scheduled through Friday, Sept. 11. Drivers should expect lane restrictions, traffic shifts and occasional delays throughout the corridor.

The paving schedule breaks down as follows:



Aug. 31: Inside lanes from Elaine Boulevard to Sparkman Boulevard

Sept. 1: Outside lanes from Elaine to Sparkman

Sept. 2-4: Inside lanes from Sycamore Boulevard to Swan Road

Sept. 8-11: Outside lanes from Sycamore to Swan

A major overnight closure is also planned at Grant Road and Alvernon Way beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, through approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. North-south travel will be restricted between Glenn Street and Pima Street while crews complete final paving work at the intersection.

The city says nearby businesses will remain accessible from Grant Road. Residents within the construction zone will still be able to reach their homes, though short delays are possible.

The Grant Road Phase 3 and 4 project remains on schedule for completion in October. After paving wraps up, crews will finish landscaping, pavement markings, signal power connections and other final touches. Officials say the schedule could shift because of weather or other unexpected issues.

The city says nearby businesses will remain accessible from Grant Road. Residents within the construction zone will still be able to reach their homes, though short delays are possible.

The Grant Road Phase 3 and 4 project remains on schedule for completion in October. After paving wraps up, crews will finish landscaping, pavement markings, signal power connections and other final touches. Officials say the schedule could shift because of weather or other unexpected issues.

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