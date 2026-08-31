Final paving begins on Grant Road improvement project, overnight closure planned

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Final paving work on the Grant Road Phase 3 and 4 improvement project begins Monday, bringing the long-running roadway overhaul one step closer to completion.
Work is scheduled through Friday, Sept. 11. Drivers should expect lane restrictions, traffic shifts and occasional delays throughout the corridor.
The paving schedule breaks down as follows:
- Aug. 31: Inside lanes from Elaine Boulevard to Sparkman Boulevard
- Sept. 1: Outside lanes from Elaine to Sparkman
- Sept. 2-4: Inside lanes from Sycamore Boulevard to Swan Road
- Sept. 8-11: Outside lanes from Sycamore to Swan
A major overnight closure is also planned at Grant Road and Alvernon Way beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, through approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. North-south travel will be restricted between Glenn Street and Pima Street while crews complete final paving work at the intersection.
The city says nearby businesses will remain accessible from Grant Road. Residents within the construction zone will still be able to reach their homes, though short delays are possible.
The Grant Road Phase 3 and 4 project remains on schedule for completion in October. After paving wraps up, crews will finish landscaping, pavement markings, signal power connections and other final touches. Officials say the schedule could shift because of weather or other unexpected issues.
The city says nearby businesses will remain accessible from Grant Road. Residents within the construction zone will still be able to reach their homes, though short delays are possible.
The Grant Road Phase 3 and 4 project remains on schedule for completion in October. After paving wraps up, crews will finish landscaping, pavement markings, signal power connections and other final touches. Officials say the schedule could shift because of weather or other unexpected issues.
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Marc Monroy joined KGUN 9 as a multimedia journalist after moving from KGUN 9’s sister station, KXXV, in Waco, Texas. He graduated from California State University, Northridge, in 2024 with a degree in journalism. A native of Southern California and a bilingual reporter, Marc is excited to serve Southern Arizona and looks forward to connecting with neighbors in the community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marc by emailing marc.monroy@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.