Family, friends and Veterans pack downtown Tucson for 107th annual Veterans Day Parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Tucson on Wednesday for the city’s 107th annual Veterans Day Parade, a tradition that has honored those who served for more than a century.

Hundreds of people took part in the parade, including Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Smokey Bear, the U.S. Forest Service’s longtime mascot. A Black Hawk helicopter flew overhead as veterans, community groups and families made their way along the route.

American Legion Post 7 hosts the parade. Event organizer Abraham Rodriguez, who has been involved with the parade for 27 years, estimated about 300 people took part this year. He said the only time the parade didn’t happen was during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That freedom isn’t free,” Rodriguez said when asked what he hopes young people take away from the event. “There’s a cost for everybody to enjoy their freedom, and it’s my fellow veterans and myself that contributed towards that.”

Rodriguez said volunteers start preparing about three months before the parade and cook food the night before. After the parade, the post provides lunch for participants and guests. Planning for next year’s parade will start again within a few months.

For Dianne Galligher, this year’s parade was a first. Galligher drove down from Phoenix with her grandchildren after usually attending Veterans Day events in the Valley.

Galligher, a second-grade teacher, said she teaches her students about Veterans Day.

“It’s a celebration,” Galligher said. “I’m a second grade school teacher, and so I teach about Veterans Day, and it’s important to honor our veterans.”

Military service runs deep in her family. She said two grandfathers served in the Navy during World War II, and her brothers served in the Army, Navy and Marines. Her mother went to work on airplanes as a riveter in Utah at age 18, joining the women who filled factory jobs while the men were at war.

Galligher said she brought her grandchildren so they would understand what veterans have done for the country.

“It’s important to understand how we gained our freedom, and we couldn’t have done that if we didn’t have people like the veterans to serve our country and protect us,” she said.

Veteran Michael Thomas rode in the parade with the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association, a group he said is “all about vets helping vets.” This was his sixth year in the parade and the third year his son, Cole, has joined him. The family’s dog rode along too.

“It’s humbling, that’s for sure,” Thomas said. “You know, it really does make you proud to serve. It makes you very, very excited to know that people out there do understand the price that all of these guys have paid.”

Thomas, who has lived in Tucson for about 25 years, said he’s traveled to nearly every state and hasn’t found a place that honors veterans the way Tucson and Arizona do.

He said having the dog along makes the ride even better.

“She gets so much attention, and all you do is see smiles,” he said.

Cole kept his message for viewers short: “Respect the veterans.”

Organizers will start planning for next year's parade in the coming months.