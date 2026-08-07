Esquer Park reopens with new dog park, bridge and more

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson celebrated the grand reopening of Francisco Elias Esquer Park in Barrio Blue Moon on Friday, Aug. 7, marking the completion of $1,486,307 in improvements to the neighborhood park.

The upgrades include:



A dog park with separate areas for small and large dogs on the north side of the park

A new pedestrian bridge connecting the south and north sides of the park, crossing the wash and linking to a walking path that circles the new dog park

Security lighting along the walking path to improve visibility and safety

Landscaping upgrades and Green Stormwater Infrastructure elements throughout the area.

Antonio Salcido and his dog, Chamaca, live just down the street from the park at Tucson House. Before construction, Salcido says trips to the park were pretty routine.

"We used to come like every other day, and then we just stopped coming," Salcido said.

Now, one of the biggest additions, a brand new dog park, gives Salcido and Chamaca a place to play close to home.

"It's beautiful, because we don't have to go that far looking for a dog park to have fun anymore. We can just come right to the backyard," Salcido said.

Mayor Regina Romero says the project was shaped by input from neighbors, with the broader goal of giving residents a safe place to spend time outdoors.

"When we choose to invest in ourselves, we get these amazing, amazing projects that are informed by our community and make life for everyone even better," Romero said.

Ward 3 Council Member Kevin Dahl says the transformation reflects what Barrio Blue Moon neighbors have long been asking for.

"That dog park is going to be incredible. It's just going to be wonderful. And this is a park for people. I think of this as an undiscovered rough gem that's now been polished," Dahl said.

The upgrades were funded through several sources, including $481,858 in Community Development Block Grant funds, $200,000 in Housing and Community Development General Fund, $579,376 in Proposition 407 funds, and $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act/Framework funds.

Esquer Park is located at 1415 N. 14th Ave.

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