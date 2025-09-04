Dunbar Pavilion begins construction on business empowerment center for black-owned businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A historic hub of Tucson’s African American culture is taking the next step in its mission to strengthen the community.

The Dunbar Pavilion has officially begun construction on a new Business Empowerment Center, designed to support and grow Black-owned small businesses.

For decades, the Dunbar Pavilion has served as a cultural anchor, preserving Black history while providing space for community programs.

Now, Executive Director Freda Marshall says the new project will help address a challenge many small business owners face, namely working in isolation, especially those who can’t afford a brick-and-mortar space.

The Business Empowerment Center will offer co-working opportunities, workshops, and networking events, providing a space where small business owners can collaborate, share resources, and build toward long-term success.

“Our goal is to be an ecosystem for small businesses, small nonprofit organizations or small organizations to be able to collaborate, barter services, and have a place to call home,” Marshall said. “This will kind of be a phase one step into a brick-and-mortar environment, so they can grow, they can evolve or they can thrive in their business and move onto better leases.”

The $1.1 million project is funded through a HUD Community Development Block Grant that was initiated by Representative Raúl Grijalva, who passed away in March of this year. The grant was passed through the City of Tucson to the Dunbar Pavilion.

According to Marshall, construction will take about 150 days, with the Business Empowerment Center scheduled to open the first week of February, coinciding with Black History Month.

Marshall says the project is yet another extension of the Dunbar Pavilion's mission of providing opportunities for the city's Black community.

“The Dunbar is that hub where they get to meet other like-minded people who have a dream, who have a vision, and bounce ideas off one another,” she said. “Just being in a collective environment where people are living out their dream, living out their vision.”