Driving at 'Dusk': Music festival first of special events to force road closures, detours

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Dusk Music Festival is set to kick off this weekend in downtown Tucson, marking the start of the city’s holiday event season.

The festival, held near the Main Library at Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave., will draw large crowds Saturday and Sunday. In addition, road closures and detours related to the event, as well as the upcoming Veterans Day Parade, will continue through Monday.

This year marks the eighth iteration of the Dusk Festival. The popular event features live music, food vendors, and art installations.

The influx of attendees downtown will impact local traffic, requiring significant planning and coordination from Tucson’s Department of Transportation and Mobility.

“We call these special events,” said Mike Graham, a public information officer with the department. “The organizers … put in an application process that includes the event, how many people they anticipate, and if there’s road closures.”

Dusk will prompt road closures and restrictions from Thursday, Nov. 7, 6 a.m., to Monday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m.

Key closures include:



Stone Avenue from Alameda to Congress Street

Church Avenue from Alameda to Congress Street

Alameda will have one restricted westbound lane until Friday evening, after which it fully closes between Scott and Court Avenue.

Other closures affect Pennington Street and southbound travel on Stone Avenue at Council Street.

Pedestrian and bicycle access remain open, and businesses and parking lots are accessible. Drivers should anticipate delays and follow detour signs for safety.

The festival also signifies the beginning of a busy event season for Tucson, with multiple downtown gatherings expected in the weeks leading up to the new year.

City officials are advising drivers to stay informed about road closures and detours before heading downtown to avoid traffic delays.