This weekend in Tucson: festivals galore, beer, cars and live music

Tucson is really packing the entertainment value into its weekends this fall. Options are plentiful as the weather promises to cooperate a little more than it did for the All Souls Procession and Tucson Celtic Festival last week.

Here are ten ways you can enjoy the city.

1. Tucson Musician's Museum 2024 induction ceremony - The TMM honors another round of talented Tucson musicians with a ceremony starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Among this year's honorees: Danny Krieger, Eb Eberlein, Tim Kelly, Reed Munns and DJ Jahmar. The event runs until 9 p.m. with a day's worth of live music performances. Admission is $10 with children 12-and-younger getting in for free.

2. Crooked Tooth Brewing's Eighth Anniversary - Crooked Tooth, 228 E. Sixth St., is celebrating eight years with three days full of beer-drinking goodness, starting Friday, Nov. 8. Expect live music, new beer releases and fresh merch. More info here.

3. DUSK Music Festival - DJs Steve Aoki and Kaskade will bring the beats to this year's DUSK Music Festival, set to take place Saturday and Sunday at Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave., downtown. Single-day tickets start at $79. Two-day tickets start at $149. The fun starts at 3 p.m. both days.

4. TusCon 51 - Billed as "the best little sci-fi, fantasy and horror-con in Arizona," TusCon celebrates 51 years this year, with guests, lectures, gaming and an art show. Passes are $30 for Friday, $45 for Saturday and $20 for Sunday. The con takes place at the DoubleTree Tucson Airport, 7051 S. Tucson Blvd. For more information, visit the TusCon website.

5. Truly Nolen’s 6th Annual Community Car Show - This free event, held at the Truley Nolen Training Center, 432 S. Williams Blvd, includes a nonprofit fair, a toy drive, a petting zoo, painting and food trucks (in addition to the cars). It takes place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

6. 20th annual Barrio Centro Neighborhood Fiesta - Barrio Centro comes together at Bristol Park, 1720 S. Bristol Ave., this Saturday, from noon until 8 p.m. to celebrate the neighborhood and the community with free food (while supplies last), games, and music from DJ Q, Conjunto Compadre, Los Tucsonenses and Ago & Yml Nene. Admission is free.

7. Sidepony Express Bisbee Music Festival - Bisbee has the live music going all weekend long with its annual Sidepony Express music festival, taking place at venues throughout the city, including Gene's Place and The Hitching Post. Grab a hotel room and enjoy a pint or two while listening to a mix of local, regional and touring bands.

8. Tucson Film Festival - Once called the Tucson Film & Music Festival, the Tucson Film Festival is now in its 20th year and is well under way at the Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St., downtown. Friday and Sunday are for narrative short film programs, with Saturday offering documentary shorts. More info here.

9. Props & Pints - The Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road, is holding a beer festival of its own this Saturday, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. $65 gets you admission to the museum, five beer tasting tickets, four ounce pours from a bottle or can, one entree ticket, and one appetizer or dessert ticket. The show includes a car show, live music, yard games, simulators and more.

10. PlayPalooza - Bring the kiddos to Traildust Town on Tucson's east side (6541 E Tanque Verde Road to be exact) for this free family festival, taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The event will include crafts, family friendly vendors, and attractions.