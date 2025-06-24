Downtown businesses say new rule banning people for violence is decreasing fights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since three downtown businesses launched a new rule called together “Together Tucson”, they’ve noticed a decrease in violence. The rule, which launched in March, bans people from Chela’s Latin Cuisine, Highwire, and Cobra Arcade for fighting, disrespecting staff, and engaging in violent acts.

The businesses scan people’s I.D. and take their picture before they enter the club. If they have been banned in the past, all three bars will see that in their system.

“Less fights help the community,” Luis Mejia said.

Mejia is the owner of Chela’s Latin Cuisine and he’s the one who came up with the new rules. When he came up with the idea, Mejia was hoping he would help to make downtown safer, and he’s already seeing that.

“We don’t want to be perceived as a business that has a fight club,” he said.

Lately Mejia said Chela’s has not seen any major fights.

“People are coming out and having a good time. They’re not having to worry about being in a scruffle,” he said.

The three businesses, Mejia said, are working with the Tucson Police Department and the Downtown Tucson Partnership.

“Even confirmed with TPD the problems in our restaurants and bars has lowered,” Mejia said.

Justin Olson, who is the district manager for Highwire, is also noticing a decrease in fights and violence.

“Now this has kind of put a little bit of a wrist slap on people,” he said about the rules.

At least twenty people have been banned, he said, and their new rules are making a big difference compared to what was going on in Downtown before.

“People were just unchecked with everything going on Downtown,” he said.

People can be banned for one to three months or forever depending on what they do, but can be reinstated.

“They come back in and they plead their case of why we should let them back in,” Olson said.

Olson said they already have their first three people coming in later this week to plead their case, but haven’t reinstated anybody yet. People who have been banned can scan a QR on the business’ door and apply online to be considered for reinstatement. The businesses are considering making them donate to schools.

The businesses get together once a month to see how things are going and are already reaching out to more businesses to participate.

“We’re held liable from the City and the State, so I think it’s only fair that we hold those liable that want to hurt other people,” Mejia said.