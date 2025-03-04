One strike and you’re out: Downtown bars implement new rule to curb violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When Hifi announced their closure in downtown last week, Luis Mejia noticed comments from people saying they were glad they closed. Many comments noted violent incidents that happened there in the past.

Mejia owns Chela’s Latin Cuisine downtown and wants to prevent any future violent incidents from coming to his business.

“The last thing I want is for those types of customers and clients that are causing problems to come over here,” Mejia said.

That’s why he came up with the One Strike Rule. It would ban someone from the four bars for fighting, harassment, disrespecting staff, drug use or possession, or having a weapon or firearm.

He also convinced Highwire, Cobra Arcade, and the Playground to participate in the rule. That means if someone has been kicked out of one of the four bars, their ID would bring up their name in the bars’ system.

“I’d much rather lose ten customers a month that are causing problems than to keep them,” Mejia said.

The new rule was also announced the same week there was a shooting at Cobra Arcade Bar last Monday.

John Hardin, the owner of Highwire, the Grand, and Johnny Gibson’s Downtown Market, said they’ve seen more aggression lately. He said they’ve been open for ten years and have seen an increase in aggression this past year.

“It makes it feel unsafe for people who want to come downtown,” Hardin said.

Hardin said the One Strike Rule is a system they tried to implement before, but it didn’t work out. Each of the four bars is now going to have the same scanner.

“To try to deter the troublemakers that come downtown,” Hardin said.

Chelas, Highwire, and Cobra Arcade all hired Bradley Dickey’s Security Company Paratus Group. He said they were involved in detaining last Monday's shooter.

“You do have those people that don’t carry lawfully and we’re here to put that gap in between making everybody in the club feel safe versus outside the club,” Dickey said.

The interim complaint said Daniel Moreno is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, and unlawful flight from law enforcement with a vehicle. Moreno is still in jail and his bond is set at $65 thousand.

Mejia said they’re still considering reinstatement policies, but could consider working with the Downtown Tucson Partnership to implement community service downtown in exchange for banned people being allowed back in the clubs.

He said the Tucson Police Department recently moved closer to Chela’s and Highwire after Hifi closed.

“We call or we signal to them that we need them, they’ll be there,” he said.