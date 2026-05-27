Downtown bakery launches pay-it-forward meal program after tip jar theft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The owners of 1989 Bake House on Fourth Avenue say a recent tip jar theft inspired them to launch a new pay-it-forward meal voucher program aimed at helping people in need.

After money was stolen from the tip jar, co-owner Randy Koch said his top priority, along with fellow co-owner Rose Trevizo, was making sure their staff was compensated.

"We did replace the tips, obviously, with what we had. My staff works hard for those tips," Koch said.

Randy says they had photos of the man who stole from the tip jar but decided against posting them online.

"That just really didn't seem right to us, because we don't want to hurt anybody. It's not about that. It's about helping somebody," Koch said.

Instead, the owners launched a meal voucher program that allows customers to pay it forward for community members in need.

"People can donate a meal. They can donate $5, $10, $15, whatever they feel like, and then we load it onto a gift card, and if somebody is hard on luck or they come in and they're hungry, we have something to provide them," Koch said.

The owners say they hope the program helps reduce the stigma around asking for help.

"We don't want you to feel embarrassed because you need some help, right? Everybody needs help at some point in their life," Koch said.

The idea is simple—customers contribute what they can, and people in need can stop by for a meal already covered by the community.

Here is what different meal voucher amounts can provide at 1989 Bake House:



$5 — coffee & pastry

$10 — breakfast meal

$15 — lunch & drink.

"We want to turn something from a negative to a positive and keep it uplifted. That's kind of our whole vibe here is we want to be positive about stuff," Koch said.

More information on the meal voucher program is available here.

1989 Bake House is located at 745 N. 4th Ave. Click here for their hours.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.