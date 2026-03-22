Downtown art exhibit 'She Said What She Said' highlights over 30 women artists for Women's History Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local downtown art exhibit is giving women a chance to show off their work as Women's History Month enters its final stretch. The exhibit, located near Franklin Street and Ninth Avenue, features more than 30 artists, most of whom are local.

Each piece of art is an opportunity for the creators to show what kind of artists they are. I had the chance to speak with the curator and some artists to see what this means for the community.

The event's curator, Meela Hill, said this is an opportunity to shine a light on those who may not have been given a chance otherwise.

"It’s giving a space to women artists who say whatever they need to say and things that may not have fit the criteria for other art shows, so the theme is open theme ’She Said What She Said,'" Hill said.

I spoke to some of the artists who have work lining these walls. They tell me it means a lot to have their art on display during Women's History Month.

"This is the most beautiful experience I’ve ever experienced," Stacy Edwards said.

"Women's History Month for me is about breaking my silence and sharing my peace," Gypsy Sunflower said.

Edwards said she has faced some hardships in her life but uses art to express her feelings.

"It's healing, and it's a form of meditation," Edwards said.

"Art is something that keeps people grounded, and it keeps people together," Dominique Trull said.

"You get to network and meet other people, and you get to connect with people you’d never know you’d encounter," Trull said.

Now in its second year, "She Said What She Said" has quickly grown. Hill said it started with just a couple of friends last year, but is now a place for dozens of artists to share their work.

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